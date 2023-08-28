PIX: BEST moments from the World Athletics showpiece

The curtains came down at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, with India's Neeraj Chopra capping off the premier athletics extravaganza with a gold in the javelin throw. Here are the highlights from the world athletics showpiece...

IMAGE: A fan kisses the hand of Neeraj Chopra after the Indian won the javelin throw gold on Sunday, August 27. Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

IMAGE: Slovakia's Dominik Cerny proposes to compatriot Hana Burzalova after the 35km race walk at Heroes Square on Thursday, August 24. Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

IMAGE: Men's high jump gold medallist Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, men's 3000m steeplechase gold medallist Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali and bronze medallist Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot celebrate after the finals on Tuesday, August 22. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson secured the heptathlon gold, celebrates with 2nd placed Anna Hall of the USA after their event on Sunday, August 20. Photograph: World Athletics/Twitter

IMAGE: Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson secured the heptathlon gold, celebrates with 2nd placed Anna Hall of the USA after their event on Sunday, August 20. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

IMAGE: USA's Sha'carri Richardson crosses the line to win the women's 100m final on Monday August 21 . Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

IMAGE: Grant Holloway of the US in action during heat 2 of the Men's 110m Hurdles Semi Finals on Monday, August 21 . Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

IMAGE: USA's Alexis Holmes fails to collect the baton from Quanera Hayes during heat 2 of the women's 4x400m relay on Saturday, August 26. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: Jamaica's Antonio Watson crosses the line to win the men's 400m final on Thursday, August 24. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

IMAGE: Femke Bol of the Netherlands in action during the women's 400 metres hurdles final on Thursday, August 24. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Pole Vaulters American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy both missed on all three attempts at 4.95 and decided to share the victory rather than go to a jump-off. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters