PIX: BEST moments from the World Athletics showpiece

By Rediff Sports
August 28, 2023 12:56 IST
The curtains came down at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, with India's Neeraj Chopra capping off the premier athletics extravaganza with a gold in the javelin throw. Here are the highlights from the world athletics showpiece...

A fan kisses the hand of Neeraj Chopra after the Indian won the javelin throw gold on Sunday, August 27

IMAGE: A fan kisses the hand of Neeraj Chopra after the Indian won the javelin throw gold on Sunday, August 27. Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

Slovakia's Dominik Cerny proposes to Slovakia's Hana Burzalova after the 35km race walk at Heroes Square on Thursday, August 24.

IMAGE: Slovakia's Dominik Cerny proposes to compatriot Hana Burzalova after the 35km race walk at Heroes Square on Thursday, August 24.Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

Men's high jump gold medallist Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, men's 3000m steeplechase gold medallist Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali and bronze medallist Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot celebrate after the finals on Tuesday, August 22.

IMAGE: Men's high jump gold medallist Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, men's 3000m steeplechase gold medallist Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali and bronze medallist Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot celebrate after the finals on Tuesday, August 22.Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson secured the heptathlon gold, celebrates with 2nd placed Anna Hall of the USA after their event on Sunday, August 20

IMAGE: Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson secured the heptathlon gold, celebrates with 2nd placed Anna Hall of the USA after their event on Sunday, August 20.Photograph: World Athletics/Twitter

Alvaro Martin of Spain captured gold in the 20-kilometre race walk in the opening event of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, August 19

IMAGE: Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson secured the heptathlon gold, celebrates with 2nd placed Anna Hall of the USA after their event on Sunday, August 20. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

USA's Sha'carri Richardson crosses the line to win the women's 100m final on Monday August 21.

IMAGE: USA's Sha'carri Richardson crosses the line to win the women's 100m final on Monday August 21 .Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Grant Holloway of the US in action during heat 2 of the Men's 110m Hurdles Semi Finals on Monday, August 21

IMAGE: Grant Holloway of the US in action during heat 2 of the Men's 110m Hurdles Semi Finals on Monday, August 21 .Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

USA's Alexis Holmes fails to collect the baton from Quanera Hayes during heat 2 of the women's 4x400m relay on Saturday, August 26.

IMAGE: USA's Alexis Holmes fails to collect the baton from Quanera Hayes during heat 2 of the women's 4x400m relay on Saturday, August 26. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Jamaica's Antonio Watson crosses the line to win the men's 400m final on Thursday, August 24

IMAGE: Jamaica's Antonio Watson crosses the line to win the men's 400m final on Thursday, August 24. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Femke Bol of the Netherlands in action during the women's 400 metres hurdles final on Thursday, August 24.

IMAGE: Femke Bol of the Netherlands in action during the women's 400 metres hurdles final on Thursday, August 24. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy both missed on all three attempts at 4.95 and decided to share the victory rather than go to a jump-off.

IMAGE: Pole Vaulters American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy both missed on all three attempts at 4.95 and decided to share the victory rather than go to a jump-off. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

USA's Noah Lyles stormed to his third consecutive 200m title at the World Championships on Friday, August 25, and, after his victory in the 100m five days earlier, became the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the sprint double.

IMAGE: USA's Noah Lyles stormed to his third consecutive 200m title at the World Championships on Friday, August 25, and, after his victory in the 100m five days earlier, became the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the sprint double. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
