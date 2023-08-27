Meeting of legends: Djokovic's good wishes for Messi

Tennis World No 2 Novak Djokovic met soccer legend Lionel Messi on Saturday.

The duo were all smiles for the camera and Djokovic posted pictures of their epic meeting on his social media handles.

'Crack! Great pleasure to see you and talk to you. As always, I wish good luck and health to you and your family,' Djokovic posted his good wishes for the Argentine World Cup champion.

While Djokovic has been in the USA for the hard court swing and will be action at the US Open in New York from Monday, Messi is ready to weave his magic in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami.