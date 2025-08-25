HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire'

'Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire'

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 25, 2025 14:01 IST

x

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth's decision to give Bonzi a first serve instead of a second after the interruption sparked Medvedev's fury.

Daniil Medvedev urges the crowd on after arguing with the chair umpire during the match against Benjamin Bonzi at the US Open on Sunday 

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev urges the crowd on after arguing with the chair umpire during the match against Benjamin Bonzi at the US Open on Sunday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Daniil Medvedev's turbulent relationship with the US Open took another dramatic turn on Sunday as the former champion was shown the door by France's Benjamin Bonzi at the end of a chaotic first-round encounter.

 

Medvedev brought the match to a standstill for about six minutes while staring down match point in the third set, disputing an officiating decision after a photographer had interrupted Bonzi's serve by stepping onto the court surface.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth's decision to give Bonzi a first serve instead of a second after the interruption sparked Medvedev's fury.

"I wasn't upset with the photographer," Medvedev told a press conference.

"I was upset with the decision.

"Every time there's a sound from the stands between serves, there's never a second serve. But the umpire gave him a first serve. That's what made me angry."

As boos erupted from the night-session crowd, Medvedev embraced the chaos, rallying fans into a frenzy in a scene he later described as "fun to witness".

"I thought I'm losing the match," Medvedev said. "I didn't break him once. So I said, okay, it's second serve, but they gave him a first. I got emotional.

France's Benjamin Bonzi in action during his first round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev 

IMAGE: France's Benjamin Bonzi in action during his first round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

"Honestly, while living it, I was like, you know what, it could be fun maybe to finish my career with one match at the US Open.

"I love New York," he added. "They did the work. I didn't do anything. The crowd pushed me to come back into the match."

Bonzi said he felt Medvedev's behaviour had crossed the line.

"Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire. He went with the crowd crazy. He went with them. Honestly, I never saw that," he told reporters.

"The rule is the rule. The guy went on the court between two serves. It's not my call to say first serve. .... I felt I didn't do anything bad in the match to receive this treatment, and I didn't want to serve in those conditions."

The defeat caps a terrible year at the majors for Medvedev, who ends 2025 with just one win across the four Grand Slams.

"I'm playing bad, and in important moments, even worse," he said. "Serve, return, volley -- everything."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Major Medvedev meltdown at chaotic US Open match
PIX: Major Medvedev meltdown at chaotic US Open match
BCCI confirm: Discontinuing relationship with Dream 11
BCCI confirm: Discontinuing relationship with Dream 11
US Open PIX: Djokovic, Sabalenka cruise
US Open PIX: Djokovic, Sabalenka cruise
PIX: Asian women make history at US Open!
PIX: Asian women make history at US Open!
Sana to lead as Pak lock in ODI World Cup squad
Sana to lead as Pak lock in ODI World Cup squad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?

webstory image 2

World's 9 Most Valuable Brands In 2025

webstory image 3

10 Most Popular Names For Girls In India

VIDEOS

Gurugram: Foreign nationals organise cleanliness drive5:14

Gurugram: Foreign nationals organise cleanliness drive

Sahar bridge at Jammu-Pathankot highway collapses after heavy downpour in Kathua1:20

Sahar bridge at Jammu-Pathankot highway collapses after...

Huma Qureshi launches her book 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'2:52

Huma Qureshi launches her book 'Zeba: An Accidental...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV