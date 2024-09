Images from the US Open women's singles semi-finals at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

IMAGE: Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning the first set against Emma Navarro of the United States in the US Open women's singles semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka made it to her second consecutive US Open final, winning the last seven points to get the better of Emma Navarro of the United States 6-3, 7-6(2) on Thursday.

The 26-year-old No. 2 seed, winner of the last two Australian Opens, used her brand of high-risk, to overcome a late fightback from home-favourite Navarro.