Ronaldo goes way past Messi with 900th career goal

Ronaldo goes way past Messi with 900th career goal

September 06, 2024 05:19 IST


IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Portugal's second goal during the Nations League A Group 1 match against Croatia at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on Thursday. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal in Portugal's home Nations League game against Croatia on Thursday.

Ronaldo put his side 2-0 up at the Estadio da Luz in the 34th minute when he got on the end of a Nuno Mendes cross with a tap-in volley from close range, before falling to the ground looking emotional at reaching another milestone.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 131 international goals, 450 for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and 68 for his current club Al Nassr as well as five for his first club Sporting Lisbon. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

The 39-year-old has now netted 131 international goals, 450 for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and 68 for his current club Al Nassr as well as five for his first club Sporting Lisbon.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second in the all-time scorer's list, has bagged 859 career goals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
