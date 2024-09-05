Legends missing from Ballon d'Or nominations

IMAGE: FC Barcelona and Spain's Dani Olmo and Yamine Yamal. Photograph: FC Barcelona/X

For the first time since 2003, modern football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will not feature in the Ballon d'Or nominations.

Messi has won this prestigious award for a record eight times -- he is currently the holder having won it in 2023.

Ronaldo has received the honour 5 times.

Among the 30 players nominated for the award this year, there are six Englishmen in Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice Bellingham veing for the trophy.

Bellingham had an exceptional debut campaign with Real Madrid, winning the Champions League in May this year. He was also part of the England team that reached the final of Euro 2024.

Spain's young sensation Lamine Yamal has been nominated along with five others from the Euro 2024 champion team. Rodri, Dani Carvajal, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, and Alejandro Grimaldo are the other Spanish players in contention.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland are the other favourites to walk away with the honour.

The golden glove winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Emiliano Martinez, has made it to the list as well.

Ronaldo had won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 while he was playing for Manchester United and still holds the record of the last Premier League player to claim the top prize. Messi won his first in 2009 and was nominated for 16 years.

In the women's Ballon d'Or Feminin, Champions League winners Barcelona have six nominees in total, including last year's winner Aitana Bonmati and two-time winner Alexia Putellas.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony, to crown the world's best player, will take place on October 28 in Paris.