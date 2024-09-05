News
Paris Paralympics: THRILLING PIX!

Paris Paralympics: THRILLING PIX!

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 05, 2024 06:43 IST
It was a memorable day for India at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.

In a first, India achieved its first double podium finish in athletics at the Paralympics. Ajeet Singh claimed the silver medal with a personal best throw of 65.62m in the men's javelin throw F46 event with fellow Indian Sundar Singh Gurjar taking bronze with 64.96.

Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu repeated the feat in the men's high jump T63 event winning the silver and bronze respectively.

Deepthi Jeevanji won bronze in the women's 400m T20 race on her Paralympics debut to make it five medals in a day from athletics.

Images from Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Haiyan Gu of China in action against Kinga Drozdz of Poland during the wheelchair fencing - women's sabre category A gold medal bout

IMAGE: Haiyan Gu of China in action against Kinga Drozdz of Poland during the wheelchair fencing - women's sabre category A gold medal bout. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

Pooja of India in action

IMAGE: India's Pooja in action during her match against Chunyan Wu of China in the archery women's individual recurve open - quarter-final event at the Paris Paralympics. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

 

Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji of India celebrates on the podium

IMAGE: Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji celebrates on the podium. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

 

Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine, Deepthi Jeevanji of India and Breanna Clark of the United States in action during the final

IMAGE: Deepthi Jeevanji, left, Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine, centre, and Breanna Clark of the United States in action during the final of the women's 400m T20 race. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

Sharad Kumar of India in action

IMAGE: Sharad Kumar won the silver medal with the best jump of 1.88m in the men's high jump - T63 final. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

Ezra Frech of US celebrates winning gold with silver medallist Sharad Kumar of India and bronze medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu of India

IMAGE: Sharad Kumar, who won silver, with compatriot Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won bronze and gold medallist Ezra Frech of US. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

Yuan Weiyi of China, Guo Jincheng of China and Wang Lichao of China in action during the men's 50m backstroke S5 final

IMAGE: China's Yuan Weiyi, Guo Jincheng and Wang Lichao in action during the men's 50m backstroke S5 final in Nanterre. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

 

Kinga Drozdz of Poland reacts during her bout against Eva Andrea Hajmasi of Hungary

IMAGE: Kinga Drozdz of Poland reacts during her bout in the women's sabre category A semi-final. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Ignacio Trevino Fuerte of Mexico in action during the championship test grade

IMAGE: Ignacio Trevino Fuerte of Mexico in action during the equestrian championship test grade III in Versailles. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

 

Ezra Frech of United States in action during the men's T63 high jump final

IMAGE: Gold medallist Ezra Frech of the US in action during the men's T63 high jump final. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

REDIFF SPORTS
