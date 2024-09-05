Paris Paralympics: THRILLING PIX!

It was a memorable day for India at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.



In a first, India achieved its first double podium finish in athletics at the Paralympics. Ajeet Singh claimed the silver medal with a personal best throw of 65.62m in the men's javelin throw F46 event with fellow Indian Sundar Singh Gurjar taking bronze with 64.96.



Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu repeated the feat in the men's high jump T63 event winning the silver and bronze respectively.



Deepthi Jeevanji won bronze in the women's 400m T20 race on her Paralympics debut to make it five medals in a day from athletics.



Images from Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

IMAGE: Haiyan Gu of China in action against Kinga Drozdz of Poland during the wheelchair fencing - women's sabre category A gold medal bout. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

IMAGE: India's Pooja in action during her match against Chunyan Wu of China in the archery women's individual recurve open - quarter-final event at the Paris Paralympics. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

IMAGE: Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji celebrates on the podium. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

IMAGE: Deepthi Jeevanji, left, Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine, centre, and Breanna Clark of the United States in action during the final of the women's 400m T20 race. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

IMAGE: Sharad Kumar won the silver medal with the best jump of 1.88m in the men's high jump - T63 final. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

IMAGE: Sharad Kumar, who won silver, with compatriot Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won bronze and gold medallist Ezra Frech of US. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

IMAGE: China's Yuan Weiyi, Guo Jincheng and Wang Lichao in action during the men's 50m backstroke S5 final in Nanterre. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: Kinga Drozdz of Poland reacts during her bout in the women's sabre category A semi-final. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

IMAGE: Ignacio Trevino Fuerte of Mexico in action during the equestrian championship test grade III in Versailles. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters