PICS: Curtains come down at Birmingham CWG Closing

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony kicked off amid array of musical acts to bring the curtains down on a successful sporting extravaganza.

From UB40 to Punjabi MC to Apache Indian, the musicians gave the spectators an evening to remember as athletes walked out for the closing.

IMAGE: Dancers performs as British Indian rapper Panjabi MC performs his popular track 'Mundiyan to bach ke' during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Team England Athletes at the closing. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images