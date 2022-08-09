News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PICS: Curtains come down at Birmingham CWG Closing

PICS: Curtains come down at Birmingham CWG Closing

August 09, 2022 02:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony kicked off amid array of musical acts to bring the curtains down on a successful sporting extravaganza.

From UB40 to Punjabi MC to Apache Indian, the musicians gave the spectators an evening to remember as athletes walked out for the closing. 

Dancers performs as British Indian rapper Panjabi MC performs his popular track 'Mundiyan to bach ke' during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday

IMAGE: Dancers performs as British Indian rapper Panjabi MC performs his popular track 'Mundiyan to bach ke' during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Team England Athletes at the closing

IMAGE: Team England Athletes at the closing. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

British reggae and pop group UB40 perform their famous rendition of 'Red Red Wine'

IMAGE: British reggae and pop group UB40 perform their famous rendition of 'Red Red Wine' . Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG Hockey: India thumped by Aus in final, bag silver
CWG Hockey: India thumped by Aus in final, bag silver
CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold
CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold
PIX: Sindhu, Sen win CWG badminton singles gold
PIX: Sindhu, Sen win CWG badminton singles gold
Maha cabinet expansion today, Fadnavis may get Home
Maha cabinet expansion today, Fadnavis may get Home
Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG
Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG
Aches and tight scheds, but Sharath unstoppable at 40!
Aches and tight scheds, but Sharath unstoppable at 40!
Gold medal-winning lifting Jeremy gets hero's welcome
Gold medal-winning lifting Jeremy gets hero's welcome

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Aches and tight scheds, but Sharath unstoppable at 40!

Aches and tight scheds, but Sharath unstoppable at 40!

Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG

Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances