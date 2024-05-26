Monaco Grand Prix re-starts after opening lap crash

IMAGE: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. on the grid during a red flag. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix re-started with 16 drivers on Sunday after a big opening-lap crash destroyed Sergio Perez's Red Bull and the Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

Perez was tagged by Magnussen as the backmarkers sped uphill to Casino square, with the Mexican sent spinning into the barriers and Hulkenberg also caught in the mayhem.

The Haas cars had started from the last row of the grid after being excluded from the qualifying results due to a rear wing breach.

All three drivers climbed out of their cars unhurt, with carbon fibre debris strewn across the track as red flags were waved.

Red Bull said Perez, who started the day third in the championship led by team mate Max Verstappen, did not have to go to the medical centre.

"It was a typical lap-one racing accident. Two drivers who both didn't want to bail out and didn't give enough room on a tight track like Monaco, and I was the unlucky victim there," said Hulkenberg.

IMAGE: RB's Yuki Tsunoda in action at the start of the race. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Stewards reviewed the incident and decided to take no further action, a relief for Magnussen who is in danger of a race ban.

The two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon also banged wheels at Portier as they fought for position, with Ocon's car lifted into the air.

"What did he do? Why did he try to attack me?" exclaimed Gasly. "The whole car is damaged now."

Ocon, who did not re-start, was given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision which will likely translate into a grid drop at the next race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led from pole position with McLaren's Oscar Piastri second.

All cars returned to the pit lane before a second standing start, which went off cleanly, in their original order.

That was good news for Ferrari, who had seen Carlos Sainz go off at Casino before the collision and after an incident with Piastri.

The Spaniard, who started third, was able to get going and return to the pits.

Leclerc was bidding to become the first Monegasque to win his home grand prix since 1931.