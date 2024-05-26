News
Amid Hardik-Natasa Rumours, Krunal's Sweet Post

Amid Hardik-Natasa Rumours, Krunal's Sweet Post

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 26, 2024 21:50 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Krunal Pandya/Instagram

Off-field drama continues to surround Hardik Pandya, with rumours of a split from his wife Natasa Stankovic swirling on social media.

A recent social media post by Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya has offered a glimpse of normalcy.

 

Krunal Pandya

Krunal shared a collection of photos featuring himself and his son spending quality time with Hardik and Natasa's son Agastya. The lighthearted post captioned 'Happy place' garnered a heart-eye emoji comment from Natasa.

Hardik Pandya

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Meanwhile, Hardik took to Instagram to post a video titled 'Recharging', showcasing himself enjoying a swim alone.

This downtime glimpse comes after a challenging IPL season for the cricketer. Hardik faced criticism for his performance as Mumbai Indians captain. His batting and bowling stats also failed to impress fans.

Hardik's absence from the first batch of Indian players departing for the T20 World Cup sparked speculation among fans.

 

The BCCI prioritised players not involved in the IPL play-offs for early departure, and despite being eligible, Hardik's exclusion has raised questions.

