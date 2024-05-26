News
2-time PGA tour winner American golfer Murray dies at 30

2-time PGA tour winner American golfer Murray dies at 30

May 26, 2024 18:20 IST
Grayson Murray

IMAGE: American Grayson Murray, who was 30, won his most recent title at this year's Sony Open. Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday, a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the PGA said in a statement.

American Murray, who was 30, won his most recent title at this year's Sony Open and had pulled out of the Charles Schwab tournament during the second round citing an illness.

Murray, who picked up his first title on the PGA Tour in 2017, reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after his Sony Open win.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

 

Grayson Murray

IMAGE: Grayson Murray and Christiana Ritchie. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same."

The PGA did not disclose a cause of death. Monahan said the tour decided to continue the tournament after consulting with Murray's family.

American Webb Simpson said he heard the news only 10 minutes before teeing off on Saturday at Colonial Country Club.

"I first met Grayson at my home club when Grayson was probably eight years old, maybe nine," he told reporters.

"When you hear news like that over the phone you don't think it's real at first, and you know, you hear the emotion coming from our swing coach and then you realize it's real."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
