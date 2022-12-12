Meet Al Hilm, Ball For World Cup Semis, Final

IMAGE: The Al Hilm features 'Connected Ball' technology -- an unprecedented innovation which has proved a great success in making semi-automated offside decisions faster and more accurate. Photograph: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is gearing up for a thrilling finish and Adidas added to the excitement as they revealed Al Hilm -- the official Match Ball -- for Tuesday and Wednesday's semi-finals and Sunday's final.

Al Hilm, which translates as 'The Dream' in Arabic, takes over from Al Rihla (The Journey) -- the official match ball of the group stages.

Both balls feature the same technology, engineered to support the highest game speeds as they travel faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

Like Al Rihla, Al Hilm features 'Connected Ball' technology -- an unprecedented innovation which has proved a great success in making semi-automated offside decisions faster and more accurate during this tournament.

Combined with player position data, the innovation offers Video Assistant Referees instant data, to help optimise decision-making.

By combining ball tracking data captured by sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology provides an automated offside alert to the VAR team.

Al Hilm is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.