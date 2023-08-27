News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Prannoy is a true inspiration to badminton enthusiasts'

Source: PTI
August 27, 2023 15:50 IST
HS Prannoy, only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal, was hailed by PM Narendra Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday

IMAGE: HS Prannoy, only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal, was hailed by PM Narendra Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday. Photograph: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler H S Prannoy for winning the bronze medal in the World Badminton Championship held in Denmark.

'What a brilliant achievement by @PRANNOYHSPRI at BWF World Championships 2023! Congratulations to him on winning the Bronze medal. His skill and hard work have shone brightly throughout the tournament. He is a true inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts,' the PM tweeted.

Vijayan said that Prannoy, who hails from Kerala, has become the pride of the nation through his achievement.

 

The CM expressed hope that budding athletes and sportspersons in the state can take inspiration from his achievement and adopt the same attitude of hard work and dedication shown by the Indian shuttler.

Prannoy's dream run at the World Championships ended on Saturday, after he lost in three games to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles semi-final to sign off with a bronze, extending India's record of having at least one medallist in the showpiece since 2011.

Prannoy is only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal.

