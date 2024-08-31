Paris Paralympics: BREATHTAKING Pix!

The BEST images from Day 2 of the Paralympic Games in Paris on Friday.

IMAGE: Jincheng Guo of China in action during heat 1 of the men's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heats swimming event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: India's Sarita in action during the archery women's individual compound open 1/16 elimination event against Nur Abdul Jalil of Malaysia. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

IMAGE: France's Hector Denayer in action in the men's breaststroke - SB9 Final -- swimming event at Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France. Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

IMAGE: Matt Stutzman of United States in action during the archery men's individual compound 1/16 elimination event. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

IMAGE: Martin Perry of Britain in action during the men's doubles - MD14 - table tennis quarter-final match at South Paris Arena 4. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

IMAGE: Gold medallist Jaco van Gass of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the Track Cycling - Men's C3 3000m Individual Pursuit event. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Ewoud Vromant of Belgium in action in the Track Cycling - Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit final. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Dongho Lee of South Korea, left, in action against Adnan Milad of Israel during the taekwondo - Men K44 -63kg Round of 16 bout. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters