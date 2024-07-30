News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics opening ceremony a disgrace: Trump

Olympics opening ceremony a disgrace: Trump

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 A tableau at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo da Vinci's famous The Last Supper painting was panned by Christians world over.

IMAGE: A tableau at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo da Vinci's famous The Last Supper painting was panned by Christians world over.Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump has criticised the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris, calling it a "disgrace", amidst outrage over a scene which critics say parodied Leonardo da Vinci's acclaimed painting "The Last Supper."

 

“I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace," Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general elections, told 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News on Monday night.

“I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace,” he said in response to a question.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also condemned the opening ceremony.

“Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games,” he said in a post on X.

“The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it,” he wrote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Dravid-PT Usha meet at India House in Paris
PIX: Dravid-PT Usha meet at India House in Paris
Chak De India! Says Dravid
Chak De India! Says Dravid
Men's triathlon postponed due to polluted Seine
Men's triathlon postponed due to polluted Seine
Landslides turn picturesque Wayanad into destruction
Landslides turn picturesque Wayanad into destruction
'All We Need Is Love'
'All We Need Is Love'
Men's triathlon postponed due to polluted Seine
Men's triathlon postponed due to polluted Seine
Wayanad landslides toll rises to 23; many still missing
Wayanad landslides toll rises to 23; many still missing

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paris Olympics OC apologises to Christians

Paris Olympics OC apologises to Christians

PIX: It's a starry, starry night at the Paris Games!

PIX: It's a starry, starry night at the Paris Games!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances