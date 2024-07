IMAGE: Rahul Dravid had earlier interacted with retired American football star Jason Kelce of the Philadephia Eagles. Photographs: Kind Courtesy International Hockey Federation/X

The legendary Rahul Dravid showed his support for Indian athletes by cheering India at the men's hockey match against Argentina at the Paris Olympics.

Dravid, who is at the Olympics for a cricket-related event, found time to applaud the national hockey team.

Dravid also left a special message for the team: 'Chak De India!' on the stadium wall.