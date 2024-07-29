News
Olympics PIX: Djokovic eases past error-prone Nadal

Olympics PIX: Djokovic eases past error-prone Nadal

July 29, 2024 19:29 IST
IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his second round match against Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Photographs: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set to beat 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics on Monday and move into the third round.

 

Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles but is chasing an elusive Olympic gold, left nothing to chance, stretching the 38-year-old with punishing groundstrokes and perfect drop shots, making him look his age as he raced to a 6-1 4-0 lead.



Nadal, who had dominated at this venue like no other player, managed to claw his way back to level 4-4, much to the delight of the home crowd who were ready for a mouth-watering epic encounter between two of the greatest players to have graced the sport on their record-extending 60th encounter.



Despite his second set comeback, Nadal lacked precision and consistency at this level and could do nothing to stop the 37-year-old Djokovic from sealing victory on his first match point with an ace.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Daley's Olympic journey: A blend of sport and family
PIX: Biles makes stunning return to Olympics!
PIX: It's a starry, starry night at the Paris Games!
India to host T20 Asia Cup in 2025
Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj
Not compensation, want action: Coaching victim's kin
Mankind to lead in Indian women's health market
Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India

Watch Out For Leon Marchand!

