I hadn't hoped I will win two medals in a single Olympics: Manu

IMAGE: Shooter Manu Bhaker is the first athlete in Independent India to win two medals in the same Olympics. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

At 22, Manu Bhaker has already become one of India's greatest athletes by winning two medals in the same Olympics and she has just one plea ahead of her third and final event at the Games -- "don't be disappointed" if she can't add more to the tally.



Bhaker, who became the first athlete in Independent India to win two medals in the same Olympics, will compete in the 25m sports pistol qualifications on Friday, August 2. She has so far won bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and the mixed 10m air pistol events.



"I hope the love stays. I will definitely try my best. I hope people are not disappointed or angry," she said, voicing a concern that most elite athletes live with, despite her epoch-making performance at Chateauroux's shooting range.

Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, who is also 22, made easy work of the Korean challenge in the mixed team event on Tuesday.



"The feeling is surreal because I hadn't hoped I will win two medals in a single Olympics," said the history-making shooter from Haryana's Jhajjar.



"There is one more match to go (in 25m sports pistol). So, I am looking forward to the next one, but I am grateful that I got another medal for India," said added.



She added that whenever Indian athletes represent the country, the only dream they harbour is to win an Olympic medal, and she would like to garner as much success at the Games as possible.



"This (bronze medal today) is part of the dream; one part is in the bag and the other

one is with me here. An athlete, when he plays for India, his dream is to win a medal at the Olympics and that was my dream as well. And, I would want to win as many medals as possible in the Olympics," she said.Bhaker's performance here has come after a failed campaign at the Tokyo Games in 2021 where a pistol malfunction stopped her from achieving her Olympic dream.She said that heartbreak made her value the medals here even more."After the experience in Tokyo, I realise how special winning this (medal) is. When I start on the lane, I know I have worked hard and so many people have supported me throughout my journey. Olympics is a special stage and so many people watch it," she added.On whether her performance in Paris would make her a sporting icon much like former 10m air rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra, who became a household name after winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Manu said the status, if at all she gets it, will not stop her from working hard and aiming for more glory."I can't say that about myself (becoming a female sporting icon); if people call me that then I am grateful. But my journey will continue and there's no stopping for me, I will keep working hard even if I win or lose. I'll keep my head high and try my best.Manu, the second youngest Indian athlete to win an Olympic medal after shuttler P V Sindhu, added that she looks up to ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Sindhu because they have "proved themselves"."I have always looked up to athletes like Neeraj, Sindhu, who have always been able to prove themselves at certain levels."They have always been my seniors, I can't compare (myself with them)," said Bhaker, a Target Olympic Podium Scheme athlete.