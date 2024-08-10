News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj

Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj

Source: PTI
August 10, 2024 20:23 IST
IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category, at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Reuters

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is keeping his fingers crossed for wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she awaits a verdict on her appeal against disqualification from the Games but at the same time, he is also hoping that "people don't forget what she did for the country" if the decision is not in her favour.

 

Vinesh was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday and she has appealed against her disqualification in the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Paris. A decision on the appeal is expected to be delivered by 9.30pm IST on Saturday.

Chopra, who claimed his second successive Olympic medal -- a silver to follow up on the gold in Tokyo -- said he wants the medal around Vinesh's neck for one simple reason --

"people shouldn't forget her."

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart," the 26-year-old Chopra told reporters in Paris.

"Today people might say that she is our champion but they will forget after a few days. Agar aisa na hota, (If this hadn't happened) a medal wouldn't have mattered. So, I hope she gets the medal. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country," he said.

Chopra is the first track-and-field athlete from the country to win two Olympic medals. His gold in Tokyo continues to be an unmatched achievement for Indian athletics.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
