Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Chhetri congratulates Neeraj in Paris!

PIX: Chhetri congratulates Neeraj in Paris!

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 10, 2024 18:09 IST
Sunil Chhetri is all smiles as he gets a feel of Neeraj Chopra's Olympic silver medal, in Paris, on Saturday

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri's priceless expression says it all as he gets a feel of Neeraj Chopra's Olympic silver medal, in Paris, on Saturday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Bengaluru FC/X

India's football legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by to congratulate Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics. 

 

On Thursday, Neeraj hurled the javelin in his season's best effort of 89.45m to secure a silver medal, making him the first track-and-field athlete from India to have two Olympic medals, the first being an unprecedented gold in Tokyo.

Chhetri and Chopra Neeraj 

And to celebrate his success, Chhetri, former India and Bengaluru FC captain met Neeraj and chatted briefly before posing for pictures!

Neeraj is only the third athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar and shuttler PV Sindhu to win medals in back-to-back Olympic Games.

REDIFF SPORTS
