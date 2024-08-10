News
Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra

Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 10, 2024 09:45 IST
Neeraj Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan

The nation erupted in jubilation as Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Amidst the euphoria, a heartwarming moment between the Olympic champion and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan captured the hearts of millions.

A video of Abhishek warmly embracing Neeraj post the event has gone viral, with netizens showering praise on the younger Bachchan for his support for the athlete.

Several other celebrities, including Malaika Arora, were spotted cheering for Neeraj from the stands, underscoring the immense popularity and support the javelin star enjoys.

While Neeraj expressed a desire for gold, his second Olympic medal is a testament to his talent and dedication.

 

REDIFF SPORTS
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

