Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika knocked out in quarters

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika knocked out in quarters

Source: PTI
August 10, 2024 17:03 IST
Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in action with India's Reetika Hooda during their Olympic Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg quarter-final bout at Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, France, on Saturday

IMAGE: Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in action with India's Reetika Hooda during their Olympic Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg quarter-final bout at Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, France, on Saturday. Photograph: Arlette Bashizi/Reuters

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda lost to top seed Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the quarter-final bout in the 76 kg women's freestyle category at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Kyzy won by points.

 

Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Hungarian Bernadett Nagy to enter the quarter-final of the women's 76 kg freestyle event on Saturday.

The referee stopped the contest with 29 seconds left in the second round as Reetika gained a 10-point lead with the final score reading 12-2 in favour of the Indian.

The burly Reetika gained upper-hand with 4-0 lead in the first round after getting an early leg-hold followed by a flip.

The Hungarian did get a couple of points but the Indian was unstoppable in the second round with a series of two pointers.

Source: PTI
