Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 30, 2024

IMAGE: Can shooter Manu Bhaker win India's second medal at the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday? Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/X

Manu Bhaker will be aiming to win India's second medal at the Paris Olympic Games when she and partner Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal play-off match against South Korea's Jin Oh Ye and Wonho Lee, in Paris on Tuesday.

The Indian men's hockey team will be aiming to bounce back after their below-par showing against Argentina, when they clash against Ireland in their third Pool B match.



The archers will be looking to make up for their disappointments in the team event as they compete in the individual rounds, while the star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be taking to the courts in their group stage game.



India's schedule at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, July 30, 2024: (All timings in IST)



SHOOTING



* Trap Men's Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 12:30pm

* Trap Women's Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari -- 12:30pm

* 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea -- 1pm



HOCKEY



* Men's Pool B Match: India vs Ireland -- 4:45pm



ARCHERY



* Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30pm)

* Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45pm)



BADMINTON



* Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) -- 5:30pm

* Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) -- 6:20pm



BOXING



* Men's 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) -- 7:15pm

* Women's 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) -- 9:25pm

* Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) -- 1:20 am (July 31).