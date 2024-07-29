I have played my last match in India jersey: Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna said his Davis Cup victory against Brazil's Ricardo Mello in 2010 will go down as his top moment, while playing for India. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

It was not a perfect way to end his India career but Rohan Bopanna would take the early exit from the Paris Olympics on the chin, content that he could live his dream for 22 years.



Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji lost to the French duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Gael Monfils in the men's doubles first round under lights at court 12 on Sunday night.



An Olympic medal has eluded the Indian tennis since Leander Paes' historic singles bronze medal in Atlanta Games in 1996.

Bopanna came close to break the jinx in 2016 but finished fourth with Sania Mirza in the mixed event.



"This will definitely go down as my last event for the country. I totally understand where I am and now, I am just going to be enjoying the tennis circuit as long as that goes," Bopanna said, ruling himself out from the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.



He has already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup.



"This is already a big bonus for where I am. I never even thought that I'll be representing India for two decades. Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I'm extremely proud of that,” he added with child-like joy in his voice.



Bopanna said his fifth-rubber win against Ricardo Mello in the Davis Cup tie against Brazil in 2010 will go down as his top moment, while playing for India.



"That is definitely the one in Davis Cup history. That is by far my best moment , no question that that one in Chennai and then winning that five-setter doubles in Bangalore against Serbia."



"Playing with Lee, with Hesh as a captain. At that time, it was the best team atmosphere, team camaraderie. we had with Somdev (Devverman) and me playing singles and all of us going and fighting it out,

it was incredible.""Of course, winning that my first men's doubles the Grand Slam and becoming world No 1. I am thankful to my wife (Supriya), who has done so many sacrifices in this journey."Bopanna has been helping India's doubles players with his support programme and would not mind if he gets chance to be involved in the running of the AITA in future."I will surely look at those positions when I am ready to do it. I don't want to do it while I am still competing and travelling because then I will not be able to give my hundred percent commitment towards that."Talking about Sunday's match, Bopanna said Monfils' presence across the court made a huge difference. Monfils had replaced Fabien Reboul at the last minute."This guy Monfils told me that it was the best doubles match that he has played. He also was seeing the ball after playing that singles match (earlier). He was hitting the ball extremely heavy. They served at an extremely high percentage even the despite that we still had our chances," he said.The fan support for the local players was immense when the Indians played on Sunday. Whether it was Sumit Nagal taking on Corentin Moutet in the singles or later the doubles match.When Moutet was down a break, the crowd even sang the national anthem to cheers their players. Bopanna said it was amazing atmosphere."I don't think I have played in this kind of atmosphere even in Davis Cup in India. I don't think we get a synchronized kind of a crowd, who's singing and jumping and cheering I've always seen it like in Europe in Davis Cup ties or in (1:30) South America.""But the amazing part was they were extremely respectful when the tennis was being played."Balaji lost his serve at crucial times, feeling the nerves but Bopanna said his partner played extremely well."I told him he should be extremely proud of the way he played. There are a few things he can definitely work on and take this as a great example moving forward,” he said.