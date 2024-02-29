News
Paris Olympics athletes village: No air conditioning, no problem

Paris Olympics athletes village: No air conditioning, no problem

February 29, 2024 13:39 IST
Paris Olympics

IMAGE: A view shows a flat prepared for athletes inside the Olympic and Paralympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine near Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Paris 2024 Olympics organisers are confident they can do without air conditioning at the athletes village, which will be delivered slightly ahead of schedule when it is officially unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

 

Paris Olympics

Temperatures are expected to soar again in the European summer, but there will be no air conditioning in the athletes' rooms at Paris 2024, with a cooling system to be used instead.

"We designed these buildings so that they would be comfortable places to live in in the summer, in 2024 and later on, and we don't need air conditioning in these buildings because we oriented the facades so that they wouldn't get too much sun during the summer, and the facades, the insulation is really efficient," Yann Krysinski, who is in charge of the delivery of venues and infrastructure at Paris 2024, told Reuters.

Paris Olympics

"We also are providing naturally cool water that we're getting from underground to cool the air of these apartments. So you will not need air conditioning in the summer here."

After the Games, some 6,000 people will live in the neighbourhood, which spans the suburban areas of Saint Ouen, Saint Denis and L'Ile Saint Denis.

Paris Olympics

The Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
