Rediff.com  » Sports » Two-time medallist Sindhu on track for Olympic hat-trick

Two-time medallist Sindhu on track for Olympic hat-trick

Source: PTI
July 31, 2024 14:05 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu in action during the Group M match against Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games in Paris on Wednesday.

 

The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5, 21-10 in her second and last Group M match.

Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16.

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

