Paralympics: Visually impaired Simran in women's 100m semis

Paralympics: Visually impaired Simran in women's 100m semis

Source: PTI
September 05, 2024 01:02 IST
India sprinter Simran, with guide Abhay Singh, runs the Paralympics women's 100 metres Heat 1 at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India sprinter Simran, with guide Abhay Singh, runs the Paralympics women's 100 metres Heat 1 at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, on Wednesday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

India's Simran cruised into the women's T12 100 metres semi-finals with a season's best effort of 12.17 seconds at the Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday.

Accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, the 24-year-old reigning World champion from New Delhi topped her heat.

 

Simran, who was born prematurely with visual impairment, was ranked second overall.

She finished behind reigning Paralympic champion and World record holder Omara Durand of Cuba, who also ran a season's best of 11.87s, in the 16-member field to comfortably seal her passage to the semi-finals, which will take place on Thursday.

The T12 category is meant for athletes who have vision impairment.

Source: PTI
