Not retiring yet, says TT legend Sharath Kamal

Not retiring yet, says TT legend Sharath Kamal

Source: PTI
September 04, 2024 19:02 IST
Sharath Kamal

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal ruled out competing in the 2028 Olympics but the 2026 Asian Games remains a possibility. Photograph: Ultimate Table Tennis/Instagram

Table tennis legend Sharath Kamal was expected to chalk out his retirement plans post his fifth appearance at the Olympics but the 42-year-old on Wednesday committed to another season on the professional tour.

Sharath was on Wednesday named captain of the Indian men's team for the Asian Championships in Astana next month.

India's flag-bearer at the Paris Olympics said he would also be competing in the China Smash later this month before travelling to Kazakhstan for the Asian Championships, beginning October 7. The highest ranked Indian at 37 is also aiming to play in the 2025 World Championships in Doha.

"For the next nine months to one year I would still be an active player. But at the same time, I will be exploring options in IOC and ITTF. At home with TTFI, I would try to help create a structure and bridge the gap between SAI and TTFI and bring in more corporate sponsorships into the game," the 42-year-old

TT great told PTI.

Sharath is the first Indian to be elected into the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) athletes' commission. He is also part of the athletes' body in the Indian Olympic Association and in future, he is aiming for a seat on the athletes' commission of the International Olympic Committee.

He ruled out competing in the 2028 Olympics but the 2026 Asian Games remains a possibility.

"I would like to take a call on the Asian Games next year. The body is holding up fine post the Olympics. I got some time off and UTT is in Chennai. I am able to balance personal life as well," said Sharath, who is currently busy with Ultimate Table Tennis League.

 

Sharath and the Indian team did not have the best of times in the Paris Olympics. He exited the individual events early before India, playing the team championship for the first time, could not do much against the mighty China in the pre-quarterfinals.


Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
