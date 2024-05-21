News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Satwiksairaj-Chirag regain World No 1 ranking!

Satwiksairaj-Chirag regain World No 1 ranking!

May 21, 2024 12:29 IST
IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outclassed China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in straight games to bag their second Thailand Open title. Photograph: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Instagram

India's star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have regained their top spot in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings following their Thailand Open title triumph on Sunday.

 

Asian Games gold medallist pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outclassed China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in straight games to bag their second Thailand Open title. This was their ninth BWF World Tour title and their second title of the year, having won the French Open in March.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag climbed up two spots to regain the top rank, with 99,670 points.

"Thailand Open has been a special tournament for us as we won our first Super 500 crown here and have won many more tournaments thereafter. We are hoping that this victory will start another winning run for us," Satwiksairaj said after the triumph.

"We knew that we could not relax even for a single point against our opponents as they fight till the end. But we played our best game of the tournament today and controlled the situation very well," he added.

India's women doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who made it to the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, have also climbed up to two spots to rise to World No 19.

