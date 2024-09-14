News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Osaka in crisis! Splits with coach as ranking drops

Osaka in crisis! Splits with coach as ranking drops

September 14, 2024 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Osaka splits with coach Fissette

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks to her coach, Wim Fissette during training. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Naomi Osaka has parted ways with coach Wim Fissette after four years together across two stints, the 26-year-old announced late on Friday.

The former world number one won two of her four Grand Slam titles under the guidance of the Belgian, but is currently 75th in the rankings having returned to the tour nine months ago after a lengthy maternity break.

"Four years, two slams and a whole lot of memories," Osaka wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best."

 

Of the 16 tournaments Osaka has played this season, she has made the quarter-finals in only two - Doha and 's-Hertogenbosch - and the Japanese player has also failed to go past the second round in each of the four Grand Slams.

Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula out with injury

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Korea Open due to fatigue, tournament organisers told reporters on Friday.

Defending champion and U.S. Open finalist Jessica Pegula has also pulled out from the WTA 500 event in Seoul with a rib injury.

Poland's Swiatek, who won the French Open in June and took bronze in the Paris Olympics before losing to Pegula in the U.S. Open's quarter-finals, had also withdrawn from last month's Canadian Open citing fatigue.

Former Wimbledon champion and world number four Elena Rybakina will also miss the Korea Open with a back injury, while U.S. Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro has pulled out due to a change of schedule.

Korea Open will take place between Sept. 16-22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Devisha pens heartfelt birthday message for SKY
Devisha pens heartfelt birthday message for SKY
Hockey: Harmanpreet's brace helps India down Pakistan
Hockey: Harmanpreet's brace helps India down Pakistan
PIX: US, Spain seal Davis Cup last eight berths
PIX: US, Spain seal Davis Cup last eight berths
Woods looking forward to 'normal life' after surgery
Woods looking forward to 'normal life' after surgery
PIX: Cheptegei buried with full military honours
PIX: Cheptegei buried with full military honours
Olympic medalist Bhaker finds peace at Golden Temple
Olympic medalist Bhaker finds peace at Golden Temple
What is Carlsen doing on a bike at Chess Olympiad?
What is Carlsen doing on a bike at Chess Olympiad?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Olympic medalist Bhaker finds peace at Golden Temple

Olympic medalist Bhaker finds peace at Golden Temple

What is Carlsen doing on a bike at Chess Olympiad?

What is Carlsen doing on a bike at Chess Olympiad?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances