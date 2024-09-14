News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Devisha pens heartfelt birthday message for SKY

Devisha pens heartfelt birthday message for SKY

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 14, 2024 14:55 IST
Suryakumar Yadav with Devisha

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Devisha/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, celebrated his 34th birthday on September 14, 2024, with a heartwarming Instagram post. The couple's love story is well-known, and Devisha's message was filled with affection and gratitude.

 

Suryakumar Yadav with Devisha

"Happy happy birthday to my best friend, husband, lover, my world and the best decision of my life!" she wrote. "Thankful for you every single day. You make this world a better place and I don't know what I'd do without you. Love you now and forever."

Suryakumar has often acknowledged Devisha's unwavering support throughout his career, and her birthday post further highlights their strong bond.

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah extended his wishes to the Indian T20I captain. "Happy Birthday to our T20I skipper and Mr. 360 with the bat, @surya_14kumar!" Shah tweeted.

"I'm excited to see you lead the Men in Blue to many victories in the shortest format. Best wishes for the year ahead!"

Suryakumar Yadav

As Suryakumar continues to shine in international cricket, fans and well-wishers from around the world joined in celebrating his special day.

 

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

 

Suryakumar Yadav

SKY’s iconic T20 World Cup-winning catch at long-off, which has become synonymous with his name, remains a highlight of his career and a testament to his exceptional skills. The Mumbai Indians' wishes for Suryakumar Yadav were undoubtedly inspired by that unforgettable moment.

REDIFF CRICKET
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

