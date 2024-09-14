News
Rediff.com  » Sports » ACT Hockey: Harmanpreet's double helps India down Pakistan

ACT Hockey: Harmanpreet's double helps India down Pakistan

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 14, 2024 16:01 IST
India's players celebrate a goal against Pakistan

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a goal against Pakistan in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, on Saturday. Photograph: Hockey India

Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to enter the semi-finals of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, on Saturday.

It was India's fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition.

Pakistan took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem (8th minute) before Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 19th) converted two penalty corners to hand India the win.

India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. Photograph: Hockey India

Before this match, both India and Pakistan had qualified for the last four round.

 

The top four sides from the round robin format qualifies for the semifinal scheduled for September 16, with the final slated for September 17.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
