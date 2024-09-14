PIX: US, Spain seal Davis Cup last eight berths

A summary of Friday's action in the Davis Cup group stage matches.

IMAGE: Mackenzie McDonald of the United States celebrates winning his Davis Cup Group C match against Slovakia's Lukas Klein, at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, Zhuhai, China, on Friday. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

The United States made a return to the Davis Cup Final 8 after beating Slovakia 3-0 in Group C in Zuhai on Friday, while Spain also sealed their spot in the knock-out stage.

Mackenzie McDonald beat Lukas Klein 6-4, 6-3 in the day's opening singles before Brandon Nakashima beat Jozef Kovalik also in straight sets to give the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram then fought back for a 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 10-1 win over Norbert Gombos and Klein in the doubles for an overall 3-0 triumph after the US failed to progress last year following defeats to the Netherlands and Finland.

It was the second group win for Bob Bryan's team, which is missing a host of top singles players including US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz. They also beat Chile 3-0.

Victory for the US also meant Germany qualified for the Final 8, which will be held in Malaga in November.

IMAGE: Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram celebrate victory over Norbert Gombos and Lukas Klein in the doubles match. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Germany and the US play in the final group game on Saturday with the top spot at stake.

Spain also booked their Final 8 spot as they beat France in Group B in Valencia following their hard-fought victory against Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Roberto Bautista Agut came from a set down to beat Arthur Fils 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 before world number three Carlos Alcaraz dismantled Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 with one match still to play.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning his singles match against France's Ugo Humbert at Pabellon Fuente de San Luis, Valencia, Spain. Photograph: Eva Manez/Reuters

"I was pleased with the level I played from the beginning till the last ball. I was really focused," Alcaraz said.

"It was a high level of tennis. I was really, really intense. Probably one of the best matches I've played this year."

Reigning champions Italy earned their second Group A win, needing the doubles to settle their clash with Belgium in Bologna.

IMAGE: Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori exult after winning their crucial doubles match against Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Matteo Berrettini fought back against Alexander Blockx to beat the 19-year-old, making his Davis Cup debut, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Zizou Bergs then levelled the tie for Belgium with a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-0 win over Flavio Cobolli before Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori beat the duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in straight sets.

Belgium face Brazil and Italy play the Netherlands in their final ties over the weekend.

In Group D, played in Manchester, Argentina maintained their over century-long winning streak against Britain in the competition with a 2-1 victory.

IMAGE: Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo celebrates shocking Britain's US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper at AO Arena, Manchester, Britain. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Tomas Etcheverry beat Daniel Evans 6-2, 7-5 and Francisco Cerundolo went on to win 7-6(4), 7-5 against US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper for Argentina to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat by Canada.

Evans then teamed up with Neal Skupski for a 6-3, 7-5 win over Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the doubles.

Argentina's win means that all four Group D teams go into the weekend holding a chance to reach the Final 8, with Finland taking on Argentina on Saturday and Canada facing Britain on Sunday.