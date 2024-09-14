Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker finds peace at Golden Temple

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy ANI/X

Indian shooter and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker recently made her first visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, expressing a deep sense of serenity and fulfillment.

Reflecting on her experience, Bhaker shared an inspiring message aimed at motivating young people to pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication.

"This was my first visit to the Golden Temple and it felt very nice," Bhaker told the reporters, visibly moved by the spiritual ambiance of the sacred site.

Drawing from her own journey of discipline and perseverance, Bhaker offered a heartfelt piece of advice to the youth.

"I would like to tell the youth that if you set a target, give in your all to achieve it. God will be with you and you will achieve what you desire," she said.

Manu Bhaker, who has already achieved remarkable success at a young age, scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India.

Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.