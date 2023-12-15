Olympics-bound Priyanka Goswami to train in Australia

IMAGE: In preparation for the Paris Olympics, Priyanka Goswami will train at a hight-altitude facility in Canberra. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved racewalker Priyanka Goswami's proposal to train in Australia under coach Brent Vallance.

Priyanka, who has qualified for the Paris Olympics, will be sharpening her skills at a high-altitude training centre near Canberra and will also compete in a few local competitions to prepare for next year's continental showpiece.

The financial assistance will cover Priyanka's airfare, boarding/lodging costs, expenditure for sports science support, coaching fee and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenditures.

Besides Priyanka, the MOC also approved proposals of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) development group Greco Roman wrestlers Ashu (67kg), Suraj (55kg) and Ronit Sharma (48kg) for an international training camp in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The government will cover the costs of the three wrestlers, their coach, physiotherapist and sparring partners' airfare and boarding/lodging costs along with out-of-pocket allowance for the three grapplers among other expenditures.

Shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta's proposal for financial assistance towards a week-long training camp with foreign coach Daniele Di Spigno has also been approved.

Spigno will stay in India and train Bhowneesh during the second selection trials. TOPS will cover their airfare, Spigno's coaching fees, visa cost and boarding and lodging costs.

The MOC also approved proposals of shooter Ramita for financial assistance towards the purchase of a shooting kit, archer Yashdeep Bhoge for financial assistance towards procurement of archery equipment.

Para-athlete Pranav Soorma's request for financial assistance towards procurement of sports equipment (clubs), financial support for paddler Manika Batra for participation in WTT Feeder Biella, Italy and financial assistance for support staff during multiple competition for badminton players Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy have also been approved.