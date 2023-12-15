News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics-bound Priyanka Goswami to train in Australia

Olympics-bound Priyanka Goswami to train in Australia

Source: PTI
December 15, 2023 14:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In preparation for the Paris Olympics, Priyanka Goswami will train at a hight-altitude facility in Canberra 

IMAGE: In preparation for the Paris Olympics, Priyanka Goswami will train at a hight-altitude facility in Canberra. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved racewalker Priyanka Goswami's proposal to train in Australia under coach Brent Vallance.

Priyanka, who has qualified for the Paris Olympics, will be sharpening her skills at a high-altitude training centre near Canberra and will also compete in a few local competitions to prepare for next year's continental showpiece.

 

The financial assistance will cover Priyanka's airfare, boarding/lodging costs, expenditure for sports science support, coaching fee and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenditures.

Besides Priyanka, the MOC also approved proposals of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) development group Greco Roman wrestlers Ashu (67kg), Suraj (55kg) and Ronit Sharma (48kg) for an international training camp in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The government will cover the costs of the three wrestlers, their coach, physiotherapist and sparring partners' airfare and boarding/lodging costs along with out-of-pocket allowance for the three grapplers among other expenditures.

Shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta's proposal for financial assistance towards a week-long training camp with foreign coach Daniele Di Spigno has also been approved.

Spigno will stay in India and train Bhowneesh during the second selection trials. TOPS will cover their airfare, Spigno's coaching fees, visa cost and boarding and lodging costs.

The MOC also approved proposals of shooter Ramita for financial assistance towards the purchase of a shooting kit, archer Yashdeep Bhoge for financial assistance towards procurement of archery equipment.

Para-athlete Pranav Soorma's request for financial assistance towards procurement of sports equipment (clubs), financial support for paddler Manika Batra for participation in WTT Feeder Biella, Italy and financial assistance for support staff during multiple competition for badminton players Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy have also been approved.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kuldeep marks birthday with T20I record
Kuldeep marks birthday with T20I record
PHOTOS: Aus vs Pak, 1st, Day 2, Perth
PHOTOS: Aus vs Pak, 1st, Day 2, Perth
Messi's World Cup-winning jerseys fetch $7.8 million
Messi's World Cup-winning jerseys fetch $7.8 million
Top 25 Bollywood Instagram Posts In 2023
Top 25 Bollywood Instagram Posts In 2023
A Day Out With Bollywood's Glamour Girls
A Day Out With Bollywood's Glamour Girls
Shriya Saran's Time Out With Daughter Radha
Shriya Saran's Time Out With Daughter Radha
Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards
Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Dhoni's No.7 Jersey 'Retired' By BCCI

Dhoni's No.7 Jersey 'Retired' By BCCI

'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'

'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances