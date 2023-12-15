PHOTOS: Aus vs Pak, 1st, Day 2, Perth

IMAGES from Day 2 of the opening Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on Friday.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey added 130 runs to Australia's overnight for the loss of two wickets. Photograph: ICC/X

Batting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's blazing knock in the first session on the second day of the first Test match against Pakistan helped Australia to 479/8 at Perth Stadium on Friday.

Marsh was batting with Pat Cummins on 9 at lunch on Day 2..

Marsh closed in on his fourth test century and was 90 not out to place Australia in a strong position.

Overnight batters, Marsh and Alex Carey pushed Pakistan further on the back foot.

Australia added 130 to their overnight total of 348/5 but lost two wickets in the morning session.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Aamer Jamal took two wickets in the first session . Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan were sloppy in the first session, allowing Marsh and Carey to capitalise.

Australia added 90 runs on their scoreboard until Aamer Jamal made the breakthrough of the day, dismissing Aussie wicket-keeper Carrey for 34 in the 96.6 overs.

Jamal then removed Mitchell Starc for 12 in the 104.5 overs for 12 runs from 23 balls. However, with the help of Marsh's brilliant knock Australia near the 500-run mark and maintained their dominance in the first Test match against Pakistan.