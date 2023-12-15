News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Aus vs Pak, 1st, Day 2, Perth

PHOTOS: Aus vs Pak, 1st, Day 2, Perth

December 15, 2023 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 2 of the opening Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on Friday.

Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey added 130 runs to Australia's overnight for the loss of two wickets

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey added 130 runs to Australia's overnight for the loss of two wickets. Photograph: ICC/X

Batting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's blazing knock in the first session on the second day of the first Test match against Pakistan helped Australia to 479/8 at Perth Stadium on Friday.

 

Marsh was batting with Pat Cummins on 9 at lunch on Day 2..

Marsh closed in on his fourth test century and was 90 not out to place Australia in a strong position.

Overnight batters, Marsh and Alex Carey pushed Pakistan further on the back foot.

Australia added 130 to their overnight total of 348/5 but lost two wickets in the morning session.

Aamer Jamal took two wickets in the first session  

IMAGE: Pakistan's Aamer Jamal took two wickets in the first session . Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan were sloppy in the first session, allowing Marsh and Carey to capitalise.

Australia added 90 runs on their scoreboard until Aamer Jamal made the breakthrough of the day, dismissing Aussie wicket-keeper Carrey for 34 in the 96.6 overs.

Jamal then removed Mitchell Starc for 12 in the 104.5 overs for 12 runs from 23 balls. However, with the help of Marsh's brilliant knock Australia near the 500-run mark and maintained their dominance in the first Test match against Pakistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kuldeep marks birthday with T20I record
Kuldeep marks birthday with T20I record
How serious is Suryakumar's injury?
How serious is Suryakumar's injury?
Suryakumar lauds India's fearless cricket
Suryakumar lauds India's fearless cricket
Shah mum in Parl, giving interview on TV: Kharge
Shah mum in Parl, giving interview on TV: Kharge
Recipe: Bethica's Chicken Porridge
Recipe: Bethica's Chicken Porridge
US reaches H-1B cap for fiscal year 2024
US reaches H-1B cap for fiscal year 2024
Dhoni's No.7 Jersey 'Retired' By BCCI
Dhoni's No.7 Jersey 'Retired' By BCCI

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'

'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'

Warner silences critics with breezy ton

Warner silences critics with breezy ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances