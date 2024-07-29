News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles quarter-finals

Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles quarter-finals

July 29, 2024 23:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

India’s men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics with one group match in hand after the withdrawal of a pair and another losing on Monday.

The world No. 3 Indian pair was scheduled to meet the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel on Monday in what was supposed to be their second Group C match, but it was cancelled following the withdrawal of Lamsfuss due to injury.

 

As per the BWF General Competition Regulations for group-stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Lamsfuss and Seidel will be considered "deleted". Any points from matches played against the Germans will not be counted.

As a result, the Group C of the men's doubles competition will be considered as a three-pair affair, the teams of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France and Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian of Indonesia being the other two.

Asian Games champions Satwik-Chirag and the Indonesian pair won a match each -- both against Frenchmen Corvee and Labar, who are now eliminated after two defeats.

Since two teams each from the four groups qualify for the quarter-finals, the Satwik-Chirag and Ardianto-Alfian pairs are through to the quarter-finals.

On Tuesday, Satwik-Chirag meet Ardianto-Alfian to decide who tops the group.

The draw for the knock-out round of the men's doubles will be held on Wednesday.

Earlier, the BWF announced the withdrawal of the German duo of Lamsfuss and Seidel from the competition.

"German men's doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury," the BWF said.

"Lamsfuss' and teammate Marvin Seidel's remaining Group C matches against India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Laaiod bar of France (Court 1, 'Not Before' 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played," it added.

Due to the withdrawal of the German pair, the Indonesians' win over Lamsfuss and Seidel on Saturday was also deleted.

Satwik and Chairag opened their campaign with a  21-17, 21-14 win over the French combination of Corvee and Labar on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India
Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India
Olympics Archery: India men's team lose to Turkey
Olympics Archery: India men's team lose to Turkey
Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze
Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze
Nadal slams retirement talk after losing to Djokovic
Nadal slams retirement talk after losing to Djokovic
Delhi basement horror: Why was SUV driver arrested?
Delhi basement horror: Why was SUV driver arrested?
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths
'Deleted' match behind, Sen eyes Christie challenge
'Deleted' match behind, Sen eyes Christie challenge

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Bhaker-Sarabjot in mixed final; Heartbreak for Babuta

Bhaker-Sarabjot in mixed final; Heartbreak for Babuta

I have played my last match in India jersey: Bopanna

I have played my last match in India jersey: Bopanna

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances