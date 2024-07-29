News
Olympics Archery: India men's team knocked out by Turkey

Olympics Archery: India men's team knocked out by Turkey

Source: PTI
July 29, 2024 19:37 IST
IMAGE: India's Dhiraj Bommadevara in action during the archery men's team quarter-finals against South Korea at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The Indian men's archery team, comprising the likes of stalwart Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, came up short against a fired up young Turkish team to be knocked out 2-6 in the quarter-finals at the Olympics in Paris on Monday.

 

India's

success hinged a lot on whether Tarundeep could show the way and young Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav were ready to rise up to the challenge. But nothing of that sort happened.

The final scoreline read 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, 54-58.

India did snatch the third set after losing the first two, but Turkey finally quelled the challenge with a dominating fourth set where they shot four 10s, and two 9s in their 58, while India could muster only 54 with a rank bad effort that landed in the blue zone and fetched them just seven points.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

