Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Asian Games medallist Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain

Olympics: Asian Games medallist Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain

Source: PTI
April 11, 2024 14:08 IST
IMAGE: Jyothi Yarraji will train in Tenrife to gear up for the Olympics and the upcoming season. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Asian Games medallist sprinter Jyothi Yarraji's proposal to train in Tenrife, Spain ahead of the upcoming season and Paris Olympics was on Thursday cleared by the government.

The 24-year-old, who won the silver medal in the 100m hurdles event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will fly to Spain for 45 days, according to a statement by the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC).

 

The government will bear the cost of her airfare, boarding/ lodging cost, visa application fees, facility access cost, sports massage expenditure, local transportation cost and out-of-pocket allowance, among other expenditures.

MOC also approved India shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's proposal for financial assistance towards sparring partners to train ahead of the Paris Olympics.

 The star shuttlers will train with Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall of Scotland in Mumbai in June followed by the Indonesian pair of Rain Agung and Berry Agriawan in Hyderabad in July.

TOPS will fund the pair's airfare and boarding/lodging costs.

Besides Jyothi, the MOC also approved foreign training plans for Indian shooters Raiza Dhillon and Rajeshwari Kumari.

While Raiza will train with her personal coach, Rajeshwari will train under coach David Kostelecky in Italy.

TOPS will be funding their and their coach's airfare, accommodation cost, coaching fees, ammunition and clay birds expenditure, visa and gun permit fee (for Raiza), extra baggage cost and local transportation cost, among other expenditures.

MOC also approved trap shooter Rajeshwari's request for equipment upgrade, with TOPS funding her expenditure for a new gun stock.

Besides foreign exposure, MOC also approved the proposal of para shooters Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis for participation in the upcoming WSPS World Cup in Changwon, South Korea.

