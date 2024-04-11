Is Ashish Nehra Ready To Bowl For GT?

Glimpses from the 24th IPL 2024 game between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur, April 10, 2024.

IMAGE:Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra bowls to his batters. All photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Star Jos Buttler, England's T20 captain, and RR Skipper Sanju Samson exchange ideas before the game.

IMAGE: Who's that guy with the Andre Russel-like Commanche haircut in the Rajasthan Royals huddle? Could it be Rovman Powell, a fellow Jamaican like Dre Russ?

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals cheerleaders do their number as their team seemed on the winning trail through most of the game.

IMAGE: The brilliant Rashid Khan finished with 1/18, keeping Sanju and Riyan Parag on a leash.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia who ended GT's run of losses with a rear guard virtuoso attack.

IMAGE: Why are Yuzvendra Chahal, who received the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets so far in IPL 2024 from his captain, and Sanju Samson looking so glum?

Surely, it isn't the loss that has upset them.

Or is it the grim knowledge that no matter how well they perform in IPL 2024, the selectors will ignore them for the T20 World Cup?

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans drummers up the victory music.

