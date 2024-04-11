GT Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

IMAGE: On a day where the fielders were guilty of dropping catches and misfields, there were a couple of stunners. Photographs: BCCI

The 24th IPL 2024 match saw top knocks and fine spells of bowling.

With the match marred by dropped catches and misfields, there were a couple of stunning efforts that stood out.

The contest saw only three catches, all three being picked up by the Gujarat Titans.

Take a look:

Matthew Wade

Following a string of low scores, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked to have finally found his rhythm.

In his 19-ball 24, Jaiswal found the boundary five times. But looking to once again scoop Umesh Yadav, Jaiswal got cramped for room and gloved it.

Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade, who was responsible for dropping a catch later, timed this one to perfection as he leaped to his right to grab it with both hands to end Jaiswal's knock.

Rahul Tewatia

The Titans were wary of the Jos Buttler threat after his explosive ton in the previous match.

Brought into the attack in the final over of the Powerplay, Rashid Khan delivered the big wicket, but not without Rahul Tewatia's sizzling effort.

Buttler tried picking out Rashid, got the outside edge and Tewatia stationed at slip picked up a sharp catch in front of his face.

Vijay Shankar

On a day when there were so many misfields, Shankar's catch could easily go down as one of the best if not the best. Stationed at the boundary ropes at long off Shankar pulled off a stunner.

Riyan Parag, cruising at 76 off 48, lined up Mohit Sharma's slower ball and hit it flat to Shankar at long off.

Shankar, who held onto the catch, lost his balance slightly. But some quick thinking saw him do the juggle at the ropes.

Holding onto his nerve, he threw the ball back in before stepping outside the ropes and then quickly came back in to pick up the catch.

