Who's Kriti Sending Love And Kisses To?

Kajol is a no-nonsense girl... Tara goes on a drive... Erica gets nostalgic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon updates her current mood. But who is she sending her love and kisses to?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'When you aren't ready for that level of nonsense & need a minute to recalibrate,' posts Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria goes on a drive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala applauds her Heeramandi co-star Richa Chaddha and her husband Ali Fazal, 'She rocks!! Not only in acting but the way she @therichachadha and her husband @alifazal9 helped artisans in remote villages @ehaabcouture (how gorgeously you put 100% in whatever you do !!).. you both are fabulous actors n fabulous people..love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha also shares a picture with her Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari and writes, 'Fareedan and Bibbojaan spotted outside Bhansaliverse.'

The picture has been clicked by Aditi's fiance, Siddharth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli's 'hobbies include finding new work stations everyday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

'Grooving every day but today is apparently #internationaldanceday,' says Keerthy Suresh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes, who started her career with the 2016 television series, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, revisited the villa where she shot her show and gets nostalgic: 'Standing in front of this villa in Bombay on my last visit while shooting brought a flood of memories rushing back to me. It was a moment too intimate to share publicly, yet too significant to keep entirely to myself after realising how you guys are the ones who truly understand and value my journey as much as you appreciate and value my time for you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

'Lost in the city streets like a lost sock in the laundry -= slightly confused, a tad disoriented, but still hanging in there! Navigating the urban jungle with the grace of a clumsy flamingo, I've mastered the art of getting turned around in the most spectacular fashion. Who needs a compass when you've got a knack for unintentional detours?' says Riya Sen from New York.