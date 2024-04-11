PIX: Barca win at PSG; Atletico edge Borussia Dortmund

A summary of Wednesday's action in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg.

IMAGE: Raphinha celebrates scoring Barcelona's second goal with Joao Cancelo during the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris St Germain, at Parc des Princes, Paris, on Wednesday. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Brazil forward Raphinha scored twice to help Barcelona secure a 3-2 win at Paris St Germain in a lively Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, earning the Spanish side their first win in the knock-out stage in four years.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was nowhere to be found in Parc des Princes as five-times European champions Barca managed to neutralise France's captain, who was often frustrated in his attempts up front.

PSG came into the match unbeaten in their last 27 games in all competitions but were undone by a fired-up Barcelona side looking to return the club to the summit of European football.

After a glorious run from 2005-15, winning four Champions League titles, Barca failed to get past the last 16 in Europe's elite competition in three consecutive seasons after being humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 quarter-finals.

"We should be proud to say that Barca is alive," manager Xavi Hernandez told reporters.

"We understood how we had to work against one of the best teams in the world. It's a small advantage but a victory that generates even more excitement in our city and within our fans."

Xavi's side dominated proceedings early on against the French side still looking for a first Champions League crown. Raphinha gave the visitors the lead with a rebound strike in the 37th minute after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to clear a cross from his box.

IMAGE: Andreas Christensen heads home Barcelona's third goal to give the Spanish side a narrow advantage going into next week's second leg. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Donnarumma looked nervous throughout the match, showing bad timing and making errors that almost led to Barcelona scoring the opener earlier in the first half.

However, PSG looked transformed after the break with manager Luis Enrique, a former Barca player and coach, switching things up and bringing on forward Bradley Barcola for Marco Asensio.

The attacking change resulted in the equaliser in the 48th minute when former Barca winder Ousmane Dembele smashed the ball into the top corner after scooping a rebound inside the box and making a quick cut to his left, before unleashing a unstoppable shot between three defenders.

Barca were still reeling when the hosts took the lead through Vitinha who stroked the ball in two minutes later from a quick counter attack and substitute Bradley Barcola almost scored the third minutes later when his close-range strike hit the cross bar.

But Raphinha's deft volley in the 62nd minute from a brilliant long pass by substitute Pedri brought the match level again, silencing the home crowd.

Andreas Christensen came off the bench to take advantage of a static Donnarumma to jump unchallenged in the six-yard-box and head in from a corner 13 minutes from time to give the Spanish side a narrow advantage going into next week's second leg.

Atletico Madrid survive late Dortmund pressure

IMAGE: Samuel Lino celebrates scoring Atletico Madrid's second goal during the Champions League quarter-final first Leg at Metropolitano, Madrid. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Atletico Madrid struck twice in a dominant first half but had to survive a late fightback from Borussia Dortmund before earning a 2-1 win in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

The Spaniards were in complete control in the first half but had to soak up late pressure from the Germans who cut the deficit with Sebastien Haller in the 81st minute and then twice hit the woodwork.

Atletico, looking for their first semi-final spot in seven years, put the visitors on the backfoot with a frenetic high-pressing game and it paid off after four minutes with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel delaying a pass to Ian Maatsen and Rodrigo De Paul intercepting it to slot in.

Only three minutes later Kobel pulled off a sensational one-handed save to push Axel Witsel's backheel flick over the bar but the Germans were seriously struggling to get the ball out of their own half.

Their best chance was a low show by Maatsen that Atletico keeper Jan Oblak pushed wide.

The Spanish side scored again courtesy of another defensive blunder as Samuel Lino, who will miss the return leg next week after being booked, doubled their lead in the 32nd from an Antoine Griezmann assist.

IMAGE: Sebastien Haller scores late for Borussia Dortmund. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

The introduction of Julian Brandt after the break instantly gave Dortmund more punch up front but Lino forced another superb Kobel save in the 75th front before Sebastien Haller cut the deficit in the 81st minute to improve the Germans' odds going into next Tuesday's return leg.

Defender Mats Hummels, making his 500th appearance for Dortmund, then kept them in the game, slid in to stop Angel Correa.

The Germans missed two chances to equalise late in the game, with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' deflected shot in the 87th bouncing off the crossbar and Brandt's last-gasp header also hitting the woodwork in stoppage time.

Security had been tightened around the Metropolitano stadium following a threat of attacks by the resurgent Islamic State militant group with hundreds of officers inside and outside the stadium.