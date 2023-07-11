News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic champ Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations

Olympic champ Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations

July 11, 2023 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, on Tuesday, won her appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with natural high testosterone to reduce those levels through medication.

 

The South African, 32, approached the France-based court in February, 2021 after losing appeals to CAS, sport's highest court, and another plea to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) in a long-running legal battle against the regulations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahane's message to Jaiswal ahead of opening Test
Rahane's message to Jaiswal ahead of opening Test
Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden storm into pre-quarters
Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden storm into pre-quarters
Dhoni Enters The Movies!
Dhoni Enters The Movies!
It's Windies bowlers vs India batters at Dominica
It's Windies bowlers vs India batters at Dominica
Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000
Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000
Beware, An Angry River!
Beware, An Angry River!
Pets help during broken relationships: Mumbai court
Pets help during broken relationships: Mumbai court

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

WI captain urges fans to come out and support team

WI captain urges fans to come out and support team

'We are backing our gameplan and strengths'

'We are backing our gameplan and strengths'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances