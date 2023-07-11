Windies captain Brathwaite urges fans to support team in the stands

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies captain, Kraigg Brathwaite with Gretta Roberts, Minister for Culture, Youth, Sports & Community Development, Dominica at a Cocktail Welcome Reception in Dominica on Monday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy West Indies Cricket/Twitter

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite reiterated that the home side need a control momentum early in the series to have a crack at a win in the Tests.

West Indies will see the series as a chance to lift the mood after they failed to qualify for this year's 50-overs World Cup in India, a new low for the two-time champions.

"It's important to start well," home captain Kraigg Brathwaite said on Sunday.

"We generally know how the surfaces will play, and we already know India's team, so it's important from now to mentally prepare, and understand the plans we want both as a bowling unit and as batters."

He also urged fans to fill the stadiums to support the home team.

Brathwaite has called on the Caribbean cricket fans to come out in huge numbers and support the team in the series against India.

“Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us, but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this cycle,” the red-ball specialist said.

“That’s great you know in terms of the 100th Test match against West Indies, and it’s in Trinidad, and you know they love their cricket there, so I think it’s important, and we gotta try to make the region proud.”

Brathwaite will return to action after a four-month lay-off when the Caribbean side takes on India in Dominica. The second Test will be played in Trinidad from July 20.

“It’s important to start well. We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it,” Brathwaite was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“I think as a team, and as batsmen and bowlers, we already have those thoughts in mind about what to expect, and this is why preparation is very important.

“It’s all about how you prepare, knowing what we’re going to get in terms of conditions, we generally know how the surfaces will play, and we already know India’s team, so it’s important from now to mentally prepare, and understand the plans we want both as a bowling unit and as batters, so you know it will all come down to execution,” he added.

The Test matches against India will be followed by three-match ODI series, starting on July 27, and a five-match T20I series beginning on August 3.