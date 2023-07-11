'We are backing our gameplan and strengths'

IMAGE: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid speaks to Ajinkya Rahane in the nets. Photograph: BCCI

India begin their World Test Championship campaign against West Indies in Dominica and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said that his side is not going to take the Windies lightly, despite their recent struggles.

Going into the Test series, Rahane said: "We have had good preparation. We played a nice practice match. We as a team respect West Indies. They are not the ones to be taken lightly. West Indies has performed well at home during the last couple of years or so, especially in Tests. We are looking to give our 100 per cent and backing our gameplan and strengths," Rahane said at a press conference on Monday.

Rahane expressed happiness on his return to the team and his role as vice-captain in the new WTC 2023-25 cycle.

"I am used to this role. I was vice-captain for 4-5 years. I am really happy to be back in the team, really happy to be back as vice-captain. I am still young, still a lot of cricket left in me. My IPL was good, so was my domestic cricket season. Currently, I am really enjoying my cricket. I do not want to think much about the future. Now, every match is important, be it for me or from the team's point of view. I am focusing on that," he said.

Rahane said playing under Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL gave him freedom.

"I was given a role. I was earlier playing as an anchor. CSK told me to play my natural game. My natural game involves a lot of strokeplay and looking out for runs. Here, I will fulfill whatever role what Rohit (Sharma) gives me," said Rahane.

Rahane had a solid IPL 2023, where he unleashed a new avatar of himself where he took the attack to the bowlers from ball one. In 11 innings, he scored 326 runs at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 172.48. He had two half-centuries, including a knock of 71* in just 29 balls.

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat could be in the mix for the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

The vice-captain said that he likes playing under Rohit, someone with whom he has played a lot of domestic cricket.

"I like playing under Rohit. The WTC final was my first match under Rohit. He gives everyone freedom and backs them. This is a good sign of a captain. My equation was him is really nice," he added.

With quick Mohammed Shami requesting to be rested for the Caribbean series, there is an opening for a new face in the bowling line-up. The side may opt for multiple spin options, while Mukesh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat could squeeze into the side to join Mohammed Siraj in a shuffled pace attack.

Rahane again is positive of a strong output from whoever is picked.

“Siraj is there as a senior bowler, Jaydev who's been really experienced, (the) other two guys (Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini) also pretty much experienced. They've been doing really well, so it's an opportunity for everyone to do well.

"Shami, obviously if he's a senior bowler, he did really well for us, but obviously you need to give a rest for someone. There's a long season ahead.

"So it's a great opportunity for guys who get an opportunity and I'm sure they'll do well."