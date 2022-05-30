Olympian long jumper Sreeshankar bags gold in Greece

IMAGE: Sreeshankar Murali won gold at the Venizeleia-Chania 2022 Athletics Meet with a leap of 7.95m. Photograph: Dept of Sports MYAS/Twitter

Tokyo Olympian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bagged a gold medal in Greece with a 7.95m jump at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday.

The Indian long jumper was followed by Jules Pommery of France, who won silver with a 7.73m jump, and another Frenchman Erwan Konate, who claimed bronze with a 7.71m effort in the 13-man field at the World Continental Tour Bronze event. Earlier in the month, 23-year-old M Sreeshankar won the long jump event in Kallithea, Greece with an 8.31m jump.

"#TOPScheme Athlete Sreeshankar Murali wins GOLD at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 Athletics Meet with a jump of 7.95m (+2.4m/s) Sreeshankar gold-winning jump came on his 4th jump. This is his 2nd Gold medal in Greece this season," SAI Media tweeted on Monday.

In Belgium on Saturday, Jyothi Yarraji won the women's 100m hurdles silver in the IFAM Oordegem 2022 athletics meet.

Indian women's and men's air rifle teams reach medal rounds

The Indian women's and men's 10m air rifle teams reached the medal rounds of their respective events in the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday.

The women did one better than their male counterparts, making it to the gold medal match against Denmark on Tuesday. The men's team will take on Croatia on the same day, for a shot at bronze.

Former world number one Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal, first topped the qualification stage one of the women's 10m air rifle team event with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. A total of 17 teams competed.

Then, they came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round. The trio shot 628.6 to Denmark's 629.2 after all three team members attempted 20 shots each.

In the men's 10m air rifle team competition, the Indian trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija finished third in qualification stage two to make it to the bronze medal match.

They finished second to Austria in stage one to make the top eight stage out of 14 teams.

Earlier, in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, both the pairings of Shreya and Rudrankksh and Elavenil and Paarth, could not make much headway. The former finished 14th in qualification with a score of 625.6, while the latter shot 623.5 for a 24th place finish.

India has fielded a 12-member rifle only squad in the combined World Cup.

Swimmer Maana Patel registers Best Indian Time

Indian Olympian Maana Patel set the 'Best Indian time' in the women's 100m backstroke event at the Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France.

The 22-year-old swimmer from Gujarat, who had competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year, clocked 01:03.69, improving her personal best on Sunday night, which was the final day of the competition.

The previous 'Best Indian time' of 01:03.77 in the event was also under Maana's name, which she had previously clocked in Belgrade last year.

At the meet, Maana qualified 15th overall to qualify for the 'B' final, where she finished with a timing of 01:03:87.

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships. Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the 'Best Indian time'.