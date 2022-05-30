News
Natasa, Hardik Hug And Celebrate Win

By Rediff Cricket
May 30, 2022 10:26 IST
Hardik Pandya was all smiles as he celebrated Gujarat Titans' IPL triumph with wife Natasa Stanković on Sunday.

An emotional Natasa -- who has cheered her husband and his team all season -- joined Hardik after the game to celebrate the historic moment as Gujarat became only the second team to win the IPL title in their first season.

Please click on the images for a glimpse of how Hardik and Natasa celebrated the win:

 

Photographs: BCCI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
