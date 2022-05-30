News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: Debutants impressed, powerhouses struggled

IPL 2022: Debutants impressed, powerhouses struggled

May 30, 2022 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A jubilant coach Ashish Nehra with Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: A jubilant coach Ashish Nehra with Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

As fireworks lit up the Ahmedabad night sky and confetti rained on Hardik Pandya and his triumphant Gujarat Titans teammates, another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a glitzy end on Sunday after two months of breakneck action.

 

More than 100,000 fans thronged the Narendra Modi Stadium where Gujarat capped a fairytale first season by outplaying 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring final.

"This has been a truly memorable season with our fans back in the stadium, celebrating every moment," tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.

India's struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the organisers to hold the entire 2020 edition of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, which also hosted the second half of last year's tournament.

This year the entire league phase was restricted in the western state of Maharashtra to avoid air travel and minimise infection risks.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK finished in the bottom two 

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK finished in the bottom two. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals still reported COVID-19 cases in their camp but the tournament chugged along.

There were plenty of surprises this season to hook the fans.

Two of the league's most successful and popular franchises with nine titles between them, Mumbai and Chennai, finished at the bottom.

Instead, the expanded 10-team tournament witnessed the rise of Gujarat and Lucknow Super Giants, the latter also making the playoff in their debut season.

Kolkata and Ahmedabad split the playoff matches and the massive turnout for the final is a testament to the unwavering appeal of the world's richest Twenty20 league.

All of it augurs well for the BCCI, which has begun the process to sell the league's media rights for the 2023-27 cycle which, industry sources said, could fetch $6.7 billion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Natasa, Hardik Hug And Celebrate Win
Natasa, Hardik Hug And Celebrate Win
'Wah! Wah! Nehraji'!
'Wah! Wah! Nehraji'!
To win IPL in first year is very special: Hardik
To win IPL in first year is very special: Hardik
8 years were about fulfilling people's aspirations: Modi
8 years were about fulfilling people's aspirations: Modi
No need for RCP Singh to quit Cabinet: Nitish
No need for RCP Singh to quit Cabinet: Nitish
3 held for ink attack on Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru
3 held for ink attack on Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru
Hate slogans: PFI leader sent to jail for 14 days
Hate slogans: PFI leader sent to jail for 14 days

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Dom's Take: Hardik, Gujarat Titans Rule!

Dom's Take: Hardik, Gujarat Titans Rule!

I have always wanted to lead from the front: Hardik

I have always wanted to lead from the front: Hardik

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances