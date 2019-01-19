Not so fast, Roger. Federer stopped by Australian Open security

rediff.com

Last updated on: January 19, 2019 17:17 IST

Roger Federer

IMAGE: Switzerland's Roger Federer was stopped by security for not possessing an ID. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rules are rules in Australia, even if you are a 20-time Grand Slam champion and one of the most recognisable people on the planet.

Roger Federer found that out this week when he was blocked access to a locker room at the Australian Open by a security guard who took his job very seriously.

 

A video circulating Twitter on Saturday showed the Swiss double defending champion stalled at the entrance for lacking his tournament accreditation.

WATCH: Roger Federer blocked by security from entering locker room. Video: Kind courtesy, Australian Open

 

Players, staff and media all wear identification badges on lanyards around their necks to access secure areas at Melbourne Park and even Federer was not allowed to breeze through without it.

There was no argument from the 37-year-old, however, and he stopped and waited patiently for his entourage to catch up with him.

He was finally let in when one of his team flashed the badge at the security guard, who nodded and smiled with the satisfaction of knowing he not been duped by a doppelganger.

Federer will continue his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round on Sunday.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
